Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

State issues alert about cryptocurrency scammers

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida officials are warning potential cryptocurrency investors about a scam making its way around social media.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert Tuesday about the bait-and-switch scheme.

Moody says the scam usually works like this: Investors are hooked by scammers who help them with legitimate trades, but then encourages the targets to transfer funds to a fraudulent trading platform where the money is stolen.

These fraudulent websites may only operate for a short time and then victims are blocked from signing in to their accounts. The victims’ “advisors” disappear at the same time.

Moody’s office has received nearly 100 complaints regarding these types of scams, with a major uptick during the last month.

“The allure of quick profits has drawn millions to cryptocurrency trading — with many new investors joining the market daily. Where there is opportunity though, there are also scammers—baiting victims with early success, then prompting them to transfer their profits to fraudulent trading platforms,” Moody said.

The attorney general’s office suggests the following advice to avoid getting scammed:

  • Always be wary of unsolicited offers to invest;
  • Know that if scammers request payment in cryptocurrency for the right to recruit others into a program and promise rewards paid in cryptocurrency, it is a scam;
  • Be wary of fake cryptocurrency trading platforms that may resemble legitimate ones; and
  • Research before investing—never wire money or provide personal or financial information until properly researching a platform and an opportunity.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission created an Investor Alert guide to protect against fraud focusing on social media and investing. To find out more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects
WWSB Generic Stock 5
He ‘has lost my trust.’ Polk County deputy arrested for DUI
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC

Latest News

Venezia Park in Venice is undergoing some major improvements.
Venezia Park improvement project underway
Adams Soares Bezerra
Punta Gorda nurse charged with sexual battery
The Tuesday morning forecast
Slightly warmer and higher in humidity today
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 2
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 2