Slightly warmer and higher in humidity today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our atmosphere is starting to modify under a persistent wind with a northeasterly bent. The east aspect of the wind will slowly increase the amount of moisture in the air and a bit of energy aloft will produce high thin clouds.

We may see a few lower-level clouds transported from a local rain event near Palm Beach on the east coast of the state. Add to the mix slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon, and tomorrow as well, and our days will become noticeably different than yesterday. Humidity in the afternoons will be on the rise, but still comfortable. Clouds will fill a larger portion of the sky. And in the well inland locations of eastern Hardee, DeSoto, and Charlotte counties there will be a slight chance for passing drizzle or a fast shower.

Things will change even more on Thursday and Friday as yet another cold front approaches. Starting Thursday night and lingering into early Saturday morning a chance for a shower or even a thunderstorm will be in the forecast. This will be caused by a cold front moving into the area. As the front sinks south our winds will shift, skies will clear, and cooler, drier air will move in on Saturday. Both weekend days will be mostly sunny will cooler afternoons and cool crisp nights.

