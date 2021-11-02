Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting in Bradenton

Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that happened in Bradenton on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on U.S. 41 around 4 p.m.

Little information is known right now, but sources said there was gunfire between at least two cars.

The driver of one of the cars was allegedly hit and taken to Blake Medical Center.

No word yet on why the shooting happened.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

