Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that happened in Bradenton on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on U.S. 41 around 4 p.m.

Little information is known right now, but sources said there was gunfire between at least two cars.

The driver of one of the cars was allegedly hit and taken to Blake Medical Center.

No word yet on why the shooting happened.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.