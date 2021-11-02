Punta Gorda nurse charged with sexual battery

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after admitting he had sex with a patient, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the nurse, Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, admitted to having sexual relations with the victim but told deputies he believed the activity to be consensual, citing “flirty” text messages between the two subjects.

The victim, however, told authorities she went along with the texts out of fear of retaliation if she refused Bezerra’s advances.

Investigators determined that the victim was not of sound mind at the time of the incident to legally consent to the activity. An arrest warrant being issued for Bezerra. Bezerra cooperated with the investigation and turned himself in to the Charlotte County Jail Nov. 1, the sheriff’s office said.

