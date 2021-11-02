Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Punta Gorda nurse charged with sexual battery

Adams Soares Bezerra
Adams Soares Bezerra(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after admitting he had sex with a patient, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the nurse, Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, admitted to having sexual relations with the victim but told deputies he believed the activity to be consensual, citing “flirty” text messages between the two subjects.

The victim, however, told authorities she went along with the texts out of fear of retaliation if she refused Bezerra’s advances.

Investigators determined that the victim was not of sound mind at the time of the incident to legally consent to the activity. An arrest warrant being issued for Bezerra. Bezerra cooperated with the investigation and turned himself in to the Charlotte County Jail Nov. 1, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects
WWSB Generic Stock 5
He ‘has lost my trust.’ Polk County deputy arrested for DUI
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC

Latest News

The Tuesday morning forecast
Slightly warmer and higher in humidity today
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 2
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 2
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 31, 2021
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - October 31, 2021