Manatee County voters to decide on renewing tax for school district

The measure, if renewed, would keep boosting funding for Manatee County schools.
The measure, if renewed, would keep boosting funding for Manatee County schools.
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a big day for Manatee County.

Voters are deciding if they want to keep the ad valorem tax that’s been funding Manatee County schools for the past three years.

The money produced by those taxes has boosted teacher salaries by $5,000 each year and funded more technology for students.

Garin Hoover, who was on the citizens financial oversight committee, does not want the referendum to pass.

He said money for teacher salaries should be in the budget without this tax.

“They budgeted this year alone $33 million dollars more in the teacher column than what they spent on teachers last year,” he told ABC7. “This is above and beyond what the current mileage money is bringing in. So, they have the money, but they want to play on people and what a terrible thing to do to your teachers.”

Hoover said the extra money isn’t making students perform better. In fact, he claims reading comprehension has dipped slightly in the past year.

Pat Barber with the Manatee Education Association thinks differently.

She believes this tax is the only way teachers can earn the higher salaries they’re getting now. According to her, budgeting the extra $5,000 otherwise would be out of the question.

“That amount is not there, or we would have never supported the referendum because teachers and parents pay the tax too,” she said.

Barber said she wants to keep this tax because it helps Manatee County maintain teachers who would be tempted to go to other wealthier districts.

This tax originally passed in 2018.

This vote will reflect whether residents here are judging the past three years of taxes as a success or a failure.

