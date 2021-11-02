Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 child airlifted to hospital in Sarasota County
WWSB Generic Stock 5
He ‘has lost my trust.’ Polk County deputy arrested for DUI
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
Suncoast airports experience some American Airlines flight cancellations.
Dozens of American Airlines flights canceled at different airports across the Suncoast, SRQ fares very well
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
1 child airlifted to hospital in Sarasota County