Gradual warming trend on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures have been cool lately but will be on the way back up after Tuesday and so will the humidity. Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will still be out of the NE at 5 to 10 mph with low humidity once again making it feel comfortable through the day. We will see some high level clouds moving through occasionally but not enough to block out the sun most of the day.

Temperatures to stay below average (WWSB)

Wednesday we will see lows drop down into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday we will see an increase in cloudiness as a warm front moves back from the south. This front will also bring a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Look for variable cloudiness with a high around 83 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms. It doesn’t appear that we will see anything too strong but one or two thunderstorms that could contain some gusty winds. The high on Friday will be around 80 degrees.

Saturday the storms system will have cleared and we will begin to see skies become mostly sunny and N to NW winds ushering in some cooler and drier air moves in. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 70′s.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with a cool start once again with lows in the mid 50s for many and highs in the mid 70s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE/N at 5-10 knots and seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

