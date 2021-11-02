Dozens of American Airlines flights canceled at different airports across the Suncoast, SRQ fares very well

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Out of the hundreds of canceled American Airlines flights over the last four days, SRQ fared very well. They had one flight impacted on Sunday night which also impacted a flight on Monday morning. SRQ’s President and CEO Rick Piccolo said we are not out of the woods yet with these airline issues.

“It’s something to be concerned about as the holidays come, you get these upticks in traffic,” said Piccolo. “It’s certainly something that has to be on your radar a bit because staffing is still an issue and until those issues are resolved, you are probably going to have some days like this.”

Tampa International Airport had 55 American Airlines flight cancellations since Friday, including five on Monday. The airport in Fort Myers had 24 American Airlines flights canceled between Friday and Sunday. It’s a problem that is frustrating passengers.

“It’s terrible, it’s a big inconvenience especially when you have stuff lined up, they are not dependable,” said Gabriel, a passenger flying out of SRQ to Atlanta.

American Airlines officials said bad weather and a staffing shortage are to blame. Some travelers flying into SRQ had some major issues, while others flying out of SRQ had no problems.

“You always have to expect that there can be a cancellation or delay with any kind of flying,” said Sarah McNeil, a passenger flying from SRQ to Phoenix. “So if it happens, it happens, I’m just going to try and go with the flow and stay calm.”

On Monday, there were at least 300 canceled American Airlines flights and more than 1,900 canceled flights Friday-Sunday. It’s not known what to expect on Tuesday, but everyone is hoping that situation continues to improve.

