DeSoto woman charged an animal cruelty in dogs’ deaths

Antonette Schembri
Antonette Schembri(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia woman is facing cruelty to animals charges after deputies found four dead dogs inside her home, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Oct. 29, deputies responded to a complaint about a foul odor coming from a residence. The home appeared abandoned, deputies reported. They made contact with the owner of the house, Antonette Schembri, who allowed deputies inside.

They were met with a disturbing scene -- the house was reportedly filled with garbage -- along with the bodies of four dogs “in various states of decomposition,” according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Schembri was read her rights and arrested at the scene.

Schembri has been charged with four counts of animal abandonment and cruelty to animals by causing a cruel death or pain and suffering. She is currently released on $960 bond, according to our coverage partners at Sun Newspapers.

A car on the property was filled with trash. Deputies found four dead dogs inside the home and...
A car on the property was filled with trash. Deputies found four dead dogs inside the home and the owner is charged with animal cruelty.(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

