Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a news conference to talk about the...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a news conference to talk about the benefits of the Child Tax Credit, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. President Joe Biden and leading Democratic lawmakers have been fighting to make permanent a child tax credit that would give families at least $300 a month per child. But the latest budget deal would extend the payments through the end of the next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — To supporters of the child tax credit, there has always been an “aha moment” — the recognition that as little as a few hundred dollars a month could be life-changing.

For Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, it was several years ago when he was working as Denver’s school superintendent. One high schooler kept falling asleep in morning classes. When Bennet asked why he was so exhausted, the student said he worked the midnight shift at McDonald’s so that his family had enough money.

For Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, it was the childhood memory of her parents being evicted and finding their furniture on the street.

Bennet and DeLauro are among the Democratic lawmakers who have pushed to make permanent an expanded child tax credit, which President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package transformed into a monthly payment that would be available to almost any child. But Biden could not convince even enough of his fellow Democrats that they should extend these payments through 2025, and in negotiations for his broader package of economic and social programs he appears to have settled for a one-year extension that runs through next year.

Despite the concession, the president is still fighting for a legacy-making policy that could become the equivalent of Social Security for children. Biden dubbed the start of payments in July as “historic,” saying that the reduction to child poverty would be transformative and that he intended to make the credit permanent.

The steady evolution of the child tax credit reflects a fundamental split on how lawmakers think about human nature. Do payments from the government make people lazier or give them the resources to become more responsible? Established with bipartisan support in 1997, the credit has changed in ways that challenge many of the assumptions of political identities, as Democrats would be the ones calling on Republicans to cut taxes.

Child Tax Credit resources
Advance Payments information
FAQs from the IRS

Republican critics and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — the decisive Democratic vote — worry that the payments could discourage parents from working, while supporters say the money would make it easier to afford the child care and transportation needed to find jobs.

“It’s a flat-out tax cut for ordinary people,” Biden said in a Wednesday speech in Scranton. “That’s what it does. I make no apologies for it.”

The continuation of the payments of at least $300 a month per child is as much about a political transformation as an economic one.

For the purposes of the federal budget, it is a tax cut aimed squarely at the middle class as median family incomes are at $86,372. The credit’s evolution since being created in 1997 speaks to the power of using the tax code for social policy.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Child from Sarasota airlifted to St. Petersburg hospital
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite complaints
WWSB Generic Stock 5
He ‘has lost my trust.’ Polk County deputy arrested for DUI

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders player Henry Ruggs to face DUI charge in Vegas fatal crash
Cold Case Victims (Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
CCSO Cold Case Unit looking for information on 2 cold cases
FILE - The White House is shown in Washington on March 18, 2021. The Biden administration is...
White House rolls out new plan to combat gun suicides in US