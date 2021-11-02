Advertise With Us
CDC panel votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for young children

Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.(10/11 NOW)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/ABC News) - An independent CDC advisory panel has voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, according to ABC News.

The vote was unanimous.

Now, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has to sign off. No vaccines for children can be administered until Walensky gives the green light.

ABC News reports that if that happens Tuesday evening, shots could start going into younger children’s arms starting on Wednesday.

