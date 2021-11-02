Charlotte County authorities looking for information on two cold cases

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit is looking for information on two separate cold cases.

2002: Unidentified Remains on Zemel Road

On Jan. 6, 2002, decomposed remains were found in bushes on the side of Zemel Road in Charlotte County, according to officials.

Two people were driving on Zemel Road when they stopped to locate an animal that had run across the road. While searching, they found bones and called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

More bones and a human skull were found at the site. A medical examiner determined the cause of death was a homicide.

Seventeen years later, in 2019, a forensic anthropologist, issued a report requested by the sheriff’s office’s cold case team. It was determined the victim was a male, between 30 and 59 years old, and between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

It also showed that the ancestry could be African/Black, but European or White and Latin American/Hispanic could not be ruled out.

The estimated time of death could be several weeks to several months, according to officials.

Earlier this year, the cold case team asked the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office forensic imaging team to create an image of how the victim might have looked before he was killed.

Cold case victim (Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Included in the image above is a photograph of a Bulova watch found on the arm of the remains when they were found in 2002.

No information has even been received to help identify this man. The sheriff’s office said there have been reports he was involved in a fight and was beaten to death before his body was dumped. These reports also claim these individuals took the victim’s bloody clothes and a weapon and buried them in a field near Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda.

CCSO officials did not say if these reports have been confirmed or investigated.

The cold case team would like to talk with anyone who might have information on this case.

1990: Unidentified Remains on Acline Road and Tamiami Trail

On Feb. 12, 1980, skeletal remains were found in the bushes across from the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad tracks near Acline Road and Tamiami Trail. They were found by a bulldozer operator who was clearing trees along the railroad tracks, according to officials.

Most of those bones were found on the ground, but some were buried. Officials also found two costume jewelry rings: One size six-and-a-half silver spoon ring, and one size nine gold ring with a topaz stone. Officials found these during a sifting process.

In 2011, the cold case team asked Heather Walsh-Haney, a forensic anthropologist, to do an analysis of the skull. A report showed that the victim was a female between the ages of 18 and 35. It also said the ancestry could be African/Black or Latin/Hispanic.

The report also shows the time of death could have been several months or years before the actual discovery.

The analysis found fractures to the skull, however, it could not be determined if that happened before or after the death. The victim’s height would have been around 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

In 2021, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office created an image of how the victim might have looked before her death.

Cold Case Victim (Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Included in the image above are photographs of the two rings that were found with the remains.

No information has been found since the discovery of the remains. The cold case team would like to talk with anyone who may have any information about the case.

