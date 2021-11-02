Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 child airlifted to hospital in Sarasota County

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One child has been airlifted to All Children’s Hospital for a “medical emergency” in Sarasota County.

According to Sarasota County officials, the county fire department responded to Marlin Lakes Circle around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

There is no word yet on the condition of the child.

There are no other details at this time. We will keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools
Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects

Latest News

Good chance for rain Friday
Gradual warming trend on the way
Bnak
Newtown will soon see a new financial institution; community leaders say this will make a major impact
Commissioners heard from residents who said they believe the four leg traffic circle will be a...
Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite some complaints
Snapchat threat shared among students
DeSoto Sheriff: Boy, 13, arrested after threat of mass shooting