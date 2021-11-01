Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

This Tuesday: Bus service in Manatee County is free on Election Day

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - To help people get out and vote on Nov. 2, Manatee County Area Transit is offering free fixed-route bus service on Election Day.

Manatee County Commissioners approved the free bus rides on Nov. 2 to encourage voters to participate in the election process.

MCAT Route 99 buses traveling into Sarasota County will also be included in this service.

Handy Bus passengers can ride free, with a voter ID card, by pre-scheduling a ride to or from a designated polling location. Please visit www.votemanatee.com to check your voter registration status and find your polling location for this year’s election.

To view sample ballots for Manatee and Sarasota voters, click here.

For more information on Manatee County Government, click here or call 3-1-1. You can also follow the county on Facebook and on Twitter.

For more information on public transportation services, please contact Manatee County Area Transit at 941-747-8621 or click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
‘20/20′ special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC
Family Halloween events bring joy to the Suncoast

Latest News

Video shows a person breaking into a car in Palmetto Monday.
Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects
Effective Monday, masks are no longer mandatory students and staff at Lakota Local Schools...
Two of Florida’s largest school districts ease up on masks
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday November 1
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday November 1
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
The dry and sunny weather continues for three more days on the Suncoast