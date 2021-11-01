Advertise With Us
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A teenage driver was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash near Myakka City Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the pickup truck, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was traveling east on State Road 64, east of Waterbury Road. While approaching a curve, the truck went off the road, entered the grass shoulder. The truck collided with a concrete utility pole and became engulfed in flames.

The boy was was airlifted to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

