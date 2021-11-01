Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

State nears 60,000 COVID-19 deaths

A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. This follows a recent recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising people who are 65 and older, and workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure – including those in healthcare – to receive a booster shot six months after their second shot.((AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida is approaching 60,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, though the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to drop.

A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said Florida has had 59,670 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. That was up from 58,803 a week earlier, but lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred.

Meanwhile, after a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in July and August, the number of hospital inpatients with the disease has continued to steadily decrease. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed 1,965 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 2,333 a week earlier.

Also, the new data showed 480 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 573 a week earlier.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools
Teen critically injured in fiery crash in Myakka City
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
‘20/20′ special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC

Latest News

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
broward
Broward County makes change to mask policy
cov
The lingering effects of COVID -19 on the body
cov testing
COVID testing sites closing