Sarasota commissioners decide to keep downtown traffic circle plans despite some complaints

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota commissioners have decided the traffic circle project on US-41 and Gulf Stream Avenue will go on as planned, despite some residents pushing back on the project.

Some spoke up during the meeting claiming that a four-leg traffic circle would be dangerous.

“Imagine that you’re following someone, and they hit their brakes to turn right on gulf steam following mac system,” one resident said in the meeting. “That will cause people behind them to brake. It will screw up everything in the circle.”

Several people told commissioners they want to see a three-leg circle to make the area safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

There was some consideration to close the eastern leg on Gulf Stream or open up an eastbound and westbound exit on Gulf Stream.

The city’s engineer doesn’t think changes are necessary.

“It may be more lanes but this roundabout,” Sarasota City Engineer Nikesh Patel said. “I’m confident this roundabout will work as implemented.”

He also points out we have four leg circles in Sarasota that he believes run smoothly.

This isn’t technically the final say.

The circle will finish in fall 2020, but if it doesn’t work the way the city wants the commissioners will come back and possibly make some changes.

