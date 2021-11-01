Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Salvation Army seeking turkeys for annual Thanksgiving meal!

Salvation Army in Bradenton in need of holiday donations.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On the first day of November, The Salvation Army is reminding Suncoast residents that there is still time to donate a frozen turkey or side dish.

Just like last year, this year’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner will have a COVID look and feel – instead of welcoming guests into the dining room, meals will be served in front of the facility, located at 1204 14th Street West, in to-go containers.

“Out of an abundance of caution for those who come to eat, the volunteers who serve the food and our staff who is preparing the meal, we feel it is just safer to hold the event outside again this year,” stated Major Juan Guadalupe who oversees The Salvation Army operations in Bradenton.

Along with turkey, the meal, which will be served from noon until 1 pm Thanksgiving day, will include mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, salad and pie.

Donations are being accepted for frozen turkeys, as well as nonperishable items such as stuffing, rolls, and pies.

