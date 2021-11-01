Question of the Day: Is Nov. 1 too early to start listening to Christmas music

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Miraculously, between the midnight hours of October 31 and November 1, radio stations change from pumpkins into Mariah Carey.

November 1 is now the unofficial start of Christmas and Holiday music season. Some people argue that it’s too soon and that the end of Thanksgiving should mark the beginning of Christmas. Others just want to enjoy things.

And of course, artists like Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey have made it a bit of a joke that Christmas is their time to shine with both making fun of their seasonal popularity.

So we want to know.... what are your thoughts!?

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.