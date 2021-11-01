Newtown will soon see a new financial institution; community leaders say this will make a major impact

NEWTOWN/SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The City Commission has approved a lease agreement that will bring much-needed financial resources to Sarasota’s Newtown community.

Under the terms of the agreement, St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank will lease a City-owned property at 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The building formerly housed the Newtown Economic Redevelopment Office, which recently relocated to City Hall. The Sarasota Police Department will continue to operate a sub-station in a portion of the building.

“The conversation about bringing a financial institution to the Newtown community has been going on for about 20 years, so this is not a new conversation,” said Sarasota NAACP President Trevor Harvey.

The new bank will serve as a loan production office and financial resource center, the first of its kind in the Newtown community. It will provide personal and commercial loans as well as financial education, programs and additional resources to community members and business owners. It will also feature a no-fee ATM, providing customers free access to their funds.

“It just feels like a long dream that has finally come true,” said Harvey. “I think it’s going to a double fold for the community and I am really excited about it.”

“Establishing a banking facility in Newtown has been a specific goal of this commission and is a key part of the City’s redevelopment efforts,” said City Commissioner Kyle Battie, whose district includes Newtown. “Providing access to banking and financial services for the unbanked in this underserved community is crucial, and together with our focus on encouraging home ownership and other economic development projects we’re working on, we can truly improve the quality of life in Newtown.”

First Home Bank was established in 1999 and currently operates six banking centers in the Tampa Bay area, including one in Sarasota, plus an additional 24 loan production offices nationwide.

“It basically opens up a lot of economic opportunity within the Newtown community and the surrounding community as well,” said Harvey.

First Home Bank’s Sarasota market president Tom Quale said they feel they have a lot of tools and resources, so they can help out businesses and individuals in that neighborhood.

“As a community bank, we have a great opportunity to identify areas in need of resources and ensure residents have access to a trusted financial institution that can give them the tools required to succeed and reinvest in their community,” said Thomas Quale, First Home Bank’s Sarasota market president. “North Sarasota is known for its history, culture and strong sense of community, and we are proud to invest in the neighborhood, find ways to best support those who call it home, and play a small role in its ongoing rejuvenation.”

The bank is on track to open in early 2022, following renovations, and First Home has already begun hiring.

