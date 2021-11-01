Missing endangered adult in Manatee County last seen Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a release for a missing endangered adult.

Tommie Wesley, age 59, was last seen in 7800 block of 17th Street East.

He has several medical conditions and other mental disorders.

Family members say he is not known to disappear. He also is in need of his medication. Tommie was last seen wearing a gray or black T-Shirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes. He is described as having brown wyes and black hair and is 5′-10′'.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011



