Manatee deputies looking for burglary suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving several car break-ins.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, home surveillance equipment captured footage of a car burglary. The footage depicts a juvenile male opening the unlocked driver side door and removing property from the vehicle. A light-colored trail was following the suspect.

Detectives believe this individual is the same suspect responsible for two vehicle burglaries in September, also in Palmetto Estates.

The suspect appears to be a young Hispanic male 12-16 years of age, overweight, wearing light colored T-shirt and dark shorts. The vehicle working with him is a midsize silver or light colored sedan with chrome wheels, possibly a 2010-2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS

