Man gets five years for watching child porn on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Illinois man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday after being convicted of viewing child porn on his cellphone last September while on a commercial flight to St. Petersburg.

Donald Max Ingram, 70, pleaded guilty in May to possessing and viewing images of children being sexually abused as he traveled onboard a commercial flight to Florida.

According to court documents, on Sept. 14, 2020, Ingram was on board a flight when another passenger observed him viewing child sex abuse material on his cellphone. The passenger alerted law enforcement when the plane landed at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained Ingram. During an interview, Ingram admitted that he had used his cellphone to access and view child sex abuse images and consented to a search of his phone. Investigators found 59 images depicting children being sexually abused. Some of the images depicted children younger than 12 years old.

The court also ordered Ingram to forfeit the electronic devices used in the commission of the offense, serve a lifetime term of supervised release, and register as a sex offender. As part of his sentence, the court also ordered Ingram to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victims of the offense.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.