Legacy Trail work to close section of Shade Avenue

(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A portion of Shade Avenue will be closed for the next several days as part of the Legacy Trail project.

The 600-700 block of Shade Avenue will be closed Nov. 1-5 while crews remove the railroad ties and crossing from the roadway. Detours will be in effect for the duration of the work.

For more information, visit http://scgov.net/legacytrail

A portion of Shade Avenue will be closed for the next several days as part of the Legacy Trail project.

