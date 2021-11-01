Legacy Trail work to close section of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A portion of Shade Avenue will be closed for the next several days as part of the Legacy Trail project.

The 600-700 block of Shade Avenue will be closed Nov. 1-5 while crews remove the railroad ties and crossing from the roadway. Detours will be in effect for the duration of the work.

For more information, visit http://scgov.net/legacytrail

A portion of Shade Avenue will be closed for the next several days as part of the Legacy Trail project. (City of Sarasota)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.