He ‘has lost my trust.’ Polk County deputy arrested for DUI

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday evening, Oct. 30, 2021.

According to a press release, Josiah Perry 26, was charged with driving under the influence - Alcohol/Drugs and DUI with Property Damage. He has since bonded out of jail on $500 per charge.

Sheriff Grady Judd expressed his disappointment and said that Perry is no longer employed by the agency. He resigned following his arrest.

The arrest was the result of a single-vehicle crash on K-Ville Avenue near Pinter Road in the K-Ville area of Auburndale, at around 8:15 p.m. Perry initially told deputies that someone else had been driving, but then later admitted he was the driver.

“Perry has lost my trust and faith, as well as that of the community. He can no longer serve as a law enforcement officer as a result of his conduct and untruthfulness.” said Sheriff Judd.

In the arrest affidavit, it was noted by the responding deputy that Perry’s eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, and he admitted to consuming a glass of vodka and cranberry juice.

A field sobriety test was conducted and it was determined that Perry was impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, and was arrested.

At the Sheriff’s Processing Center, Perry provided two breath samples of 0.128g/210L and 0.129g/210L (breath alcohol content). The legal threshold is 0.08g/210L.

Perry was hired by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on July 23, 2019. He resigned from PCSO effective immediately after his arrest. Had he not resigned, he would have been terminated, Judd said.

