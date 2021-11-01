The dry and sunny weather continues for three more days on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dry air that came in behind Friday’s active front sticks around today and tomorrow. Sunny skies and comfortable humidity will linger and the mornings will be cool and crisp while afternoons will be mild and dry.

We will see a slow increase in afternoon temperatures but highs, even on the hottest days this week, will just hover near the normal for this time of year.

By late mid-week, another cold front will advance into the area. The increasing moisture and temperatures by Thursday, along with the lift provided by the front and some upper air energy, scattered showers, and a thunderstorm or two will develop. The chance for rain will remain until Friday before the cold front moves past.

Once the front is passed by Friday night, cooler air will once again filter in and dry air will keep the afternoons comfortable.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.