DeSoto Sheriff: Boy, 13, arrested after threat of mass shooting

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has tracked down the individual they say was responsible for a message threatening a mass shooting circulating on Snapchat.

A 13-year-old male student was arrested on a felony charge of Intimidation-Written Threat Conduct Mass Shooting. The initial post was created out of state, but officials say the suspect chose to circulate the message locally

The department encourages students to not share posts they see online that are suspicious. Instead, tell parents or School Resource Deputy/Officer immediately and contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (863-993-4700).

Parents, monitor your child’s social media accounts and report any suspicious activity.

