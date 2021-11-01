As American Airlines cancels flights, check your status before you go to airport
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - American Airlines is cancelling more flights for the fourth day in a row, and in situations like that it’s often wise to check the status of your flight before you leave.
So far, the cancellations are affecting flights out of SRQ and Tampa International. Here is a list of the flight status websites for both airports.
SRQ : Click here
Tampa: Click here
American Airlines have no flights that go to St. Pete-Clearwater or Punta Gorda.
