As American Airlines cancels flights, check your status before you go to airport

(CNN, file photo)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - American Airlines is cancelling more flights for the fourth day in a row, and in situations like that it’s often wise to check the status of your flight before you leave.

So far, the cancellations are affecting flights out of SRQ and Tampa International. Here is a list of the flight status websites for both airports.

SRQ : Click here

Tampa: Click here

American Airlines have no flights that go to St. Pete-Clearwater or Punta Gorda.

