As American Airlines cancels flights, check your status before you go to airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - American Airlines is cancelling more flights for the fourth day in a row, and in situations like that it’s often wise to check the status of your flight before you leave.

So far, the cancellations are affecting flights out of SRQ and Tampa International. Here is a list of the flight status websites for both airports.

SRQ : Click here

Tampa: Click here

American Airlines have no flights that go to St. Pete-Clearwater or Punta Gorda.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.