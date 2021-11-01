AAA: Florida gas prices leveling off

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - After steadily rising for weeks, gas prices appear to be leveling off, the AAA is reporting.

Last month, Florida gas prices increased a total of 27 cents over the course of two weeks. However, prices at the pump finally plateaued at around $3.31 per gallon throughout the past 12 days.

“Although oil prices remain elevated, they seem to have leveled off, which helped prevent any additional spikes at the pump last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Drivers could see another week of stagnant gas prices, unless there are any big shifts in what has become an extremely tight crude oil market.”

On Friday, the price for U.S. crude settled at $83.57 per barrel -- 19 cents less than the week before, and the first weekly loss in 10 weeks. The increased cost of crude raises the cost of producing gasoline.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the most expensive daily average in seven years. The state average is the same as a week ago, 25 cents more than last month, and $1.26 per gallon more than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.46), Fort Lauderdale ($3.35), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33).

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($3.24), Sebring ($3.25), The Villages ($3.27), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.27).

