Spooktacular Halloween event at Selby Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Selby Gardens hosted their Spooktacular Halloween family-friendly event.

The event began at noon and lasted until 2 p.m. It offered Halloween happenings like trick or treating and pumpkin decorating, as well as educational activities such a seed planting.

Older children could enjoy a mad scientists experiment center for a more “frightening” experiment.

Jennifer Rominiecki, President of the Gardens said, “This day is just a terrific way to get families outside in nature connecting with the garden.”

Children were encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags for goodies, but food was also available for purchase.

Admission was free with garden admission.

