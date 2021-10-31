Spooktacular Halloween event at Selby Gardens
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Selby Gardens hosted their Spooktacular Halloween family-friendly event.
The event began at noon and lasted until 2 p.m. It offered Halloween happenings like trick or treating and pumpkin decorating, as well as educational activities such a seed planting.
Older children could enjoy a mad scientists experiment center for a more “frightening” experiment.
Jennifer Rominiecki, President of the Gardens said, “This day is just a terrific way to get families outside in nature connecting with the garden.”
Children were encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags for goodies, but food was also available for purchase.
Admission was free with garden admission.
