Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Spooktacular Halloween event at Selby Gardens

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Selby Gardens hosted their Spooktacular Halloween family-friendly event.

The event began at noon and lasted until 2 p.m. It offered Halloween happenings like trick or treating and pumpkin decorating, as well as educational activities such a seed planting.

Older children could enjoy a mad scientists experiment center for a more “frightening” experiment.

Jennifer Rominiecki, President of the Gardens said, “This day is just a terrific way to get families outside in nature connecting with the garden.”

Children were encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags for goodies, but food was also available for purchase.

Admission was free with garden admission.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County issues statement on Medieval Fair controversy
graphic
More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
‘20/20′ special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Man taken to hospital following shooting in Sarasota

Latest News

NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday October 31, 2021
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday October 31, 2021
graphic
More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!
18th Annual Boo Run
18th Boo Run 5k At Nathan Benderson Park