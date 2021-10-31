No tricks just treats for this Halloween forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are shaping up for perfect weather for trick or treating. Clear skies and temperatures will be in the lower 70′s this evening. However, overnight may get a tad chilly. By early Monday morning we could see temperatures in the mid 50′s inland and the upper 50′s along the coast, so you may want a jacket for the morning commute.

The first days of November kick off dry and comfortable with temperatures around the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. By late week, we are watching another front that will move in between Thursday and Friday. This will increase rain chances especially Thursday night and into Friday. After the front passes we will reinforce the cool and comfortable air back in. Next weekend highs look to be in the mid to upper 70′s.

