Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our cool weather continues for Halloween, with near perfect conditions for Trick or Treaters Sunday evening. Rip currents are likely at our beaches, but there is less red tide being reported. There were some jellyfish reported at a few of our southern beaches on Saturday. The Low pressure that brought our recent rains is pulling away to the east today, so our skies are sunny and the low humidity continues as we start November. We’re tracking a cold front that will move in Friday for another chance of showers and bring back the cooler temperatures to end the week.

Subtropical Storm Wanda has developed in the Atlantic, which is where it will stay. There is another disturbance off the coast of Africa, but it shows little signs of developing so far.

tropical outlook
tropical outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County issues statement on Medieval Fair controversy
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
‘20/20′ special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Man taken to hospital following shooting in Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools
Donald Gould back in Sarasota.
“Homeless Piano Man” Donald Gould back in Sarasota

Latest News

ev3
Psychotherapist describes self-care that aided her breast cancer recovery (Part 2)
ev1
Psychotherapist describes self-care that aided her breast cancer recovery (Part 1)
A few isolated showers pushing through.
A few isolated showers overnight
Family Halloween events bring joy to the Suncoast