More rip currents, less red tide, and a storm called Wanda!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our cool weather continues for Halloween, with near perfect conditions for Trick or Treaters Sunday evening. Rip currents are likely at our beaches, but there is less red tide being reported. There were some jellyfish reported at a few of our southern beaches on Saturday. The Low pressure that brought our recent rains is pulling away to the east today, so our skies are sunny and the low humidity continues as we start November. We’re tracking a cold front that will move in Friday for another chance of showers and bring back the cooler temperatures to end the week.

Subtropical Storm Wanda has developed in the Atlantic, which is where it will stay. There is another disturbance off the coast of Africa, but it shows little signs of developing so far.

tropical outlook (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.