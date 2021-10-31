A few isolated showers overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are feeling like fall here along the Suncoast with highs in the 70′s and abundant sunshine. Into the evening a few isolated showers began to move in from The Gulf and will continue into the overnight. If you had that convertible top down, you may want to put it up before bed.

As the sun rises on Sunday the rain wraps up and we are looking at a comfortable Halloween forecast. Abundant sunshine with highs in the 70′s will be the case for the afternoon with trick or treating weather being perfect. Temperatures look to be around the lower 70′s with clear skies as the kids head out for trick or treating.

Into the new week, we kick off November with more dry weather and comfortable conditions. Highs between the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. The next rain chance will arrive with a front around Friday. However, this cold front does not appear to be as potent as the last one.

Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in The Atlantic which rounds out the first list of names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This is the first year that the new rule kicks in the the Greek Alphabet will not be used. Rather an auxiliary list of names has been created with Adria being the first on that list. Wanda look to stay out in the Atlantic at this time.

