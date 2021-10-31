Family Halloween events bring joy to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the UTC Halloween Parade and the Halloween Drive Through at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were two of the Halloween themed events for families on the Suncoast this weekend.

Costumes galore at the UTC Halloween Parade, which was the first full-scale Halloween event since the shutdown. UTC Marketing Director Lauren Clark said even with Covid-19, last year’s drive through event saw almost 1,000 people, which prompted the team to expand this year.

“It was such a hit last year, we decided to open it up and bring back our in person event. It gives families a chance to come out and do something a little different than traditional trick or treating,” Clark said.

On the other side of town, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office geld their Halloween drive through event, where they handed out over 80,000 pieces of candy - which they counted themselves.

“This event gives parents an opportunity to get kids out of the house. Some parents might not be comfortable trick or treating just yet because of the pandemic, so this gives them a safe way to tick or treat from their car,” said Kaitlyn Perez, SCSO PIO.

The event yielded nearly 1,000 kids this year, on track to match last year’s numbers.

