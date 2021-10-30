Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Over 400 runners participate in the 18th annual Boo Run

Boo Run
Boo Run(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, more the 400 runners and walkers went to Nathan Benderson Park for the 18th annual Boo Run 5K.

The run benefited the ‘Another Day for Gray’ Foundation’, which benefits children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births.

There are 20,000 new cases each year.

Grayson Tullio of Lakewood Ranch is the namesake of the foundation, and participated in the event.

The race began at 8 a.m., and participants received chip-timed 5k, bib, finisher medal, and race shirt.

A virtual option of the event allowed people to run anytime between October 25th and October 31st and submit their time.

