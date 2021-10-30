“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The Gabby Petito case has gripped the entire country for months.

This weekend ABC’s 20/20 is breaking down key parts of the case in “Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito.”

The two-hour special takes us inside the case to tie together what we know, and what’s still unclear about the mysterious case.

The special first offers a glimpse into the engaged couples lives before tragedy struck.

It paints a picture of a lively couple trekking across the country in a tiny van trying to crack into the Instagram influencer community.

“You see this evolution,” Reporter Taylor Lorenz said. “You see them growing, you see the excitement of what’s happening. You watch someone grow up right, through Instagram photos.”

Until a traffic stop revealed a darker reality.

Officers in Moab, Utah intervened during a domestic dispute.

Both of them scratched, but in very different mental states.

Video shows Gabby breaking down while Brian stayed calm.

In the weeks following Gabby’s sudden disappearance, the internet went to work trying to dig up any clues they could find combing through Gabby and Brian’s well-documented life on social media.

“Because the case went so viral,” True Crime Tik Toker Brittany Ransom said. “It went everywhere. You couldn’t escape it.”

But even the social media sleuths couldn’t explain the bizarre chain of events.

Brian disappearing not long after he returned to north port to see his family, pressure mounting outside the Laundrie home as protestors sought answers, and the weeks long search campaign through the vast Carlton Reserve.

“Where is Brian?” Reporter Ali Stagnitta asked. “We would have the answers if we had this guy, so we need him because we need to know what happened.”

That search of course finally ending when Laundrie’s body was finally found.

You can watch “Life on the Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” on Hulu.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.