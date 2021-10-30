Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

“Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” airs on ABC

20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case(ABC News)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The Gabby Petito case has gripped the entire country for months.

This weekend ABC’s 20/20 is breaking down key parts of the case in “Life on the line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito.”

The two-hour special takes us inside the case to tie together what we know, and what’s still unclear about the mysterious case.

The special first offers a glimpse into the engaged couples lives before tragedy struck.

It paints a picture of a lively couple trekking across the country in a tiny van trying to crack into the Instagram influencer community.

“You see this evolution,” Reporter Taylor Lorenz said. “You see them growing, you see the excitement of what’s happening. You watch someone grow up right, through Instagram photos.”

Until a traffic stop revealed a darker reality.

Officers in Moab, Utah intervened during a domestic dispute.

Both of them scratched, but in very different mental states.

Video shows Gabby breaking down while Brian stayed calm.

In the weeks following Gabby’s sudden disappearance, the internet went to work trying to dig up any clues they could find combing through Gabby and Brian’s well-documented life on social media.

“Because the case went so viral,” True Crime Tik Toker Brittany Ransom said. “It went everywhere. You couldn’t escape it.”

But even the social media sleuths couldn’t explain the bizarre chain of events.

Brian disappearing not long after he returned to north port to see his family, pressure mounting outside the Laundrie home as protestors sought answers, and the weeks long search campaign through the vast Carlton Reserve.

“Where is Brian?” Reporter Ali Stagnitta asked. “We would have the answers if we had this guy, so we need him because we need to know what happened.”

That search of course finally ending when Laundrie’s body was finally found.

You can watch “Life on the Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito” on Hulu.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20/20 to air special on Gabby Petito case
‘20/20′ special on Gabby Petito will air Friday on ABC
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Man taken to hospital following shooting in Sarasota
Manatee County issues statement on Medieval Fair controversy
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
WWSB Generic Stock 2
After school activities cancelled for Sarasota, Manatee County schools

Latest News

Boo Run
Over 400 runners participate in the 18th annual Boo Run
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Saturday October 30, 2021
graphic
A few Saturday morning showers, then a Halloween weather Treat!
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 29, 2021