A few Saturday morning showers, then a Halloween weather Treat!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Low Pressure that brought Thursday’s thunderstorms is still bringing a few showers to the Suncoast Saturday morning. As the Low moves east later today, skies will start to clear out and we have a dry and pleasant Halloween coming up. Then we’re back to our dry weather pattern as we start November. An isolated shower might be possible toward the end of the coming week. But temperatures and dew point stay very comfortable for early November.

We are tracking one Low in the north Atlantic that has a 50% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Wanda in the next five days. Even if it does develop, it poses no threat to the Suncoast, and there are no other storms in the Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean to look at for now!

