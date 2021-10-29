Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Mask mandate expires in Manatee County schools

Starting Monday, teachers and students do not have to wear masks if they prefer it.
Starting Monday, teachers and students do not have to wear masks if they prefer it.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes are on the way to Manatee County schools.

Starting Monday, the mask mandate will be expired. That means students and staff members do not have to wear a mask, but they can if they want to.

Manatee County School Board Member Charlie Kennedy said they have no plans to renew the mandate because hospitalizations in Manatee County have stayed low.

“The board is comfortable with letting that expire and leaving that as a personal choice as to whether students or employees want or don’t want to wear a mask,” he said.

Kennedy said in the past, the mandates were triggered when the county had an eight percent positivity rate or higher.

The board may reinstate the mandate if the virus situation gets worse, but at this point it’s not a topic of conversation.

Kennedy also mentioned that although masks are no longer required, we should all still respect each other’s boundaries and individual choices.

