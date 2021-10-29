Advertise With Us
Many wind- and water-related hazards on the Suncoast today

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gale warnings, small craft advisories, rip current advisories, and high surf advisories will all be active due to high winds and gusts in our area today. Boaters and swimmers are advised to stay out of the Gulf and inland waters and bays today. Even strong swimmers can be carried out to open waters by today’s rip currents and breaking waves of 4-6 feet will topple beach bathers. The windy conditions will slowly begin to improve tomorrow.

The winds out of the west will pick up Gulf moisture and produce clouds and patches of rain and drizzle that will be slung back in this direction for about 36 hours. Rain will be on the light side and, unlike yesterday, severe weather will not be possible.

Over the weekend the winds will shift slightly to the north and northeast and will push clouds back out into the Gulf and cut off the rains. Sunshine will return and dew points will fall into the 50s, bringing much lower humidity. The dry air will lead to cool crisp mornings and comfortable, sunny afternoons by Sunday.

