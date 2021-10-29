Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County issues statement on Medieval Fair controversy

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has released a statement after a controversy over alleged unauthorized alterations to a site designated for a Medieval Fair. Neighbors had complained to code enforcement about changes made to the property that led to flooding and other issues.

For most of its existence, the Medieval Fair was held in the Ringling Woods in Sarasota.

A spokesperson for Manatee County said they sent officials to evaluate the property. They released the following statement:

“Manatee County officials visited the Medieval Fair site today in Myakka and received a tour from the property owner.

During the tour, Manatee County officials determined the property owner will need to apply for a tent permit in addition to their existing special permit application. It appears the site doesn’t present a risk to the public’s health and safety, but the property owner still needs to continue the special permit process. We greatly appreciate their cooperation and want to thank them for working towards compliance. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.”

