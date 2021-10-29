Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following shooting in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was transported after being discovered sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday night in the 2300-block of 61st Street E near North Shade. The victim was discovered inside of his truck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on whether or not charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company responsible for maintenance on I-75, Skyway Bridge going out of business
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day with severe storms possible
Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd had a strong message for potential looters.
‘No Tricks. No Treats.’ Polk County announces 102 arrests in human trafficking sting
Toddler siblings found dead in Palm Beach neighbor’s pool, police say
An American Airlines flight landed early after a flight attendant was attacked by a passenger....
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

Latest News

Bicyclist injured after hitting pickup truck
Halloween is right around the corner, so nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU unit...
GALLERY: Tallahassee Memorial dresses NICU babies up for Halloween
Sarasota County was briefly in the state's crosshairs for defying the ban on mask mandates.
Feds move to block Florida’s school virus mask penalties
NICU Babies dressed for Halloween