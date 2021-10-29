Man taken to hospital following shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was transported after being discovered sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday night in the 2300-block of 61st Street E near North Shade. The victim was discovered inside of his truck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on whether or not charges have been filed.

