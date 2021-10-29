Advertise With Us
Less wind and cooler for the weekend

Chance for showers Saturday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a very windy Friday expect those winds to die down a bit on Saturday and as we go through the day. There will still be some cloudiness now and again along with a few passing showers at times. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 70′s and lows to start the day in the upper 60′s.

Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the low 60s and with low humidity it will feel a bit cooler. The high in Sunday is expected to top out around 77 degrees. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Monday will be the coolest morning with lows in the mid to upper 50′s for inland locations and low 60s near the coast. Should see mostly sunny skies on Monday with pleasant conditions and a high around 80.

Expect really nice weather through Thursday and then the next storm system starts to move in on Friday.

For boaters the small craft advisory will expire at 8 a.m. and winds will being to calm down a bit. Winds out of the NW at 15 knots subsiding to 5-10 knots later in the morning. Seas will still be high offshore but in the bay expect 2-4 ft. seas and a moderate chop on the water. Much better boating conditions expected on Sunday.

