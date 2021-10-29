“Homeless Piano Man” Donald Gould back in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this wet Thursday inside the Twice’s Nice consignment shop in downtown Sarasota, Donald Gould was doing what he does best -- playing the piano.

“It feels good to entertain and make people smile, make them forget about their life, their problems for a few moments anyways,” said Gould.

The classically trained pianist has been making people smile with his playing since going viral in 2015. The homeless veteran was playing piano on the streets of downtown Sarasota, captured on video and put on social media, eventually getting tens of millions of views.

That led to many different opportunities for Gould, including playing the national anthem before the San Francisco 49ers NFL game.

“I couldn’t look, I had to focus, I got 80,000 people. I got a performance all of a sudden,” said Gould. “So I was distracted by all of this, but I made it through.”

Gould has performed all over the world, spending the last four years in Germany. He’s now back in the Sarasota area, working on establishing housing. Laura Licoski with Facing Homeless Bradenton says despite Donald’s recent success, it’s still a constant battle to keep him off the streets.

“Donald was the same person now as he was then, what happens a lot of the times with celebrity and fame is people don’t understand there’s still a lot of underlying issues, which is why he was homeless in the first place,” said Licoski. “And nobody wants to talk about that or address that, but in order to successfully get him off the streets, he needs to make sure that he has the right people in place for him and the right resources.”

Donald recently had an album released called Walk on Water. He is currently putting together audition songs for “America’s Got Talent.” Gould also says a movie is being made about his life. He remains very optimistic about this next leg of his journey.

“I appreciate all the things and people who support me and follow me,” said Gould.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.