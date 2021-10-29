Advertise With Us
GALLERY: Tallahassee Memorial dresses NICU babies up for Halloween

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A hospital in Tallahassee is allowing its littlest patients to celebrate Halloween.

Tallahassee Memorial dressed up babies in its NICU and the results are adorable.

“Thank you to our incredible NICU team who always go above and beyond to make holidays special for our NICU families,” TMH’s Facebook post says. “Our crafty night team made these clever costumes and our day team brought their visions to life!”

You can check out the Facebook post here.

