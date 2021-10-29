Sarasota County Fire Department recruits enter their 5th week of training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Firefighter recruits showed off their skills during week five of their 10-week training, as recruits scaled a mock building to practice bailouts, an exercise that fire training captain Dave Snodgrass said is important, as they don’t get many chances to practice these kinds of exercises after training.

“It’s very important because we don’t get a lot of opportunities to train on this only a few times on this do you have a chance to go live out of the building,” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass said this gives a chance to shed some light on fire safety month, as it allows recruits to be able to see the public and get active.

“It lets the public know we are constantly training to hone our skills and perfect our craft,” said Snodgrass. “It offers a chance for them to see the public when we have our open house and go into schools.”

An employment impact they hope to continue, as Snodgrass said even with the COVID shutdown last year, the job outlook has remained steady.

“We really didn’t stop we hired a group prior to COVID and actually during last year,” said Snodgrass “We haven’t really slowed down much the outlook is very good for our county.”

According to Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier, the Sarasota County Fire Department strives to do two hiring process per year as vacancies, such as retirements, allow.

Sarasota County Fire Department has hired approximately 100 fire-medics over the last few years to fill vacancies left by retirements, as well the addition of new positions within the department.

Sarasota County Fire Department will continue to hire personnel to meet the growth within the community while continuing to provide the level of service the community has come to expect.

