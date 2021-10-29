Dangerous gale force winds possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will drive through overnight bringing in some much drier air and cooler weather for Friday and beyond. The large low pressure over the SE U.S. is the driving force of this front has some very strong winds with it. The wind gusts on Friday could be as high as 50 mph in the Gulf and near the coast. There is a Gale force warning in effect for Friday from Englewood beach northward all the way to Louisiana for Friday. This gale force wind is in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.

Hazardous boating conditions can be expected through Saturday with a small craft advisory in effect through 8 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be out of the WSW at 20-25 kts. and gusts up to 35 mph. Seas will be building to 7 to 12 feet.

Highs winds bring several advisories to the west coast (WWSB)

There is also a rip current statement for all area beaches through Sunday afternoon. Rip currents are fast moving channels of water along the area beaches that funnel all the water pushed up by the high surf making its way back out to sea. Even the best of swimmers will not be able to swim against the current back toward dry land. If caught in one you should swim parallel to the coast until you get out of the fast moving water and then swim back to the beach.

There is also a high surf advisory in effect through Saturday evening for the entire coast. Large breaking waves will be building to 4 to 8 feet causing dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with some localized beach erosion.

Winds whip up the waters through Saturday (WWSB)

For Friday expect variable cloudiness with a 40% chance for a few fast moving showers whipping in from the Gulf throughout the day. The high on Friday will be cooler warming into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 20 mph with some higher gusts at times. Friday night the winds will still be up out of the west and skies will be mostly cloudy at times with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday we start off cool with temperatures in the mid 60s and highs only into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy at times with a 30% chance for a passing shower or two.

Saturday night will be the cool with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the low 60s to start the day on Sunday. Sunday looks good as winds drop to 5-10 mph and skies will be clearing. The high on Sunday will be in the mid 70s. The humidity will be nice and comfortable.

Monday it stays nice with mostly sunny skies and lows in the low 60s near the coast and some upper 50s inland. The high on Monday will be getting a little warmer topping out near 80 degrees. We start to get back to near average by Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

