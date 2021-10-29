Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Charlotte County Sheriff shares Halloween safety tips

(KY3)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has posted a handy list of tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe this weekend.

“Halloween is a fun time, but trick-or-treating always increases the chance of something really scary happening: injury to our kids,” Sheriff Bill Prummell says. “With that in mind, I wanted to share some tips to help everyone enjoy the night safely.”

Walk safely

  • Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks (when available).
  • Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk – don’t run – across the street.
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
  • Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
  • Watch for cars that are turning or backing up – this includes driveways. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick or treat with an adult

Children should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Drive extra safely on Halloween

  • Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
  • Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
  • Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. Put the phone down!
  • Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Keep costumes both creative and safe

  • Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
  • Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
  • Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

And of course, for those adults who are choosing to attend a party, NEVER drive impaired. Plan ahead to have a designated driver or utilize a service such as Uber or Lyft. There is no excuse for driving impaired.

Have a happy and safe Halloween, and remember – it’s a school night this year, so get those kids home and to bed! I hope to see you all next year when we can hopefully bring back our Cops and Goblins event.

Stay strong, stay safe.

