Bicyclist injured after hitting pickup truck

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Friday morning when he collided with a pickup truck parked on the shoulder of Dog Kennel Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, a 77-year-old Lakewood Ranch man was on his bicycle, in the bicycle lane, on Dog Kennel Road north of Fruitville Road when he hit an unoccupied pickup truck.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.