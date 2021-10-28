Whistleblower Rebekah Jones officially files to run for Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Controversial whistleblower Rebekah Jones has officially filed to run for Congress.

The Democrat will work to unseat Republican Representative Matt Gaetz in District 1. Gaetz is facing several legal scandals, including a federal investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl. The 38-year-old Panhandle area congressman denies any inappropriate relationships with minors and even claims to be the victim of an extortion scheme.

Jones, a former employee with the Florida Department of Health, was fired for insubordination in 2020 in her own scandal over the state’s covid case numbers. She had announced her intent to run on social media in June. State records show she filed the candidacy paperwork on Sept. 29.

Jones has been embroiled in controversy since she went public with allegations that Florida health officials were asking her to “manipulate” data to show less Covid impact. Her home was later raided by agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Jones posted a video of the armed raid to her Twitter account. The affidavit for the search warrant said agents were looking for computer equipment that may have hacked the Florida DOH’s email system.

The unauthorized user had allegedly written, “it’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead,” before concluding, “Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.” Jones denied sending the message but was charged with a felony property crime for accessing a computer network or electronic device without authorization.

Twitter has since suspended her account. Federal records show Jones’ campaign has raised $112,925.60 since June.

Other candidates she and incumbent Gaetz face are Republicans Jeremy Kelly and John Mills, and Democrat Phillip Ehr.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Gaetz has raised $3,804,208.54 since January.

Kelly is a Marine Corps veteran. FEC records show he had not raised any campaign funds as of Oct. 27.

Mills is a retired U.S. Navy pilot. Records show he has raised $2,000 since January.

Ehr is U.S. Navy veteran and has raised $17,796.03 since January, according to the FEC.

