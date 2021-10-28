Venice’s South Jetty closes as storms roll through

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to inclement weather, the South Jetty in Venice will be closed this evening.

Due to the approaching cold front, waves are breaking over the asphalt walk-out at the South Jetty. The Venice Police Department has closed the asphalt walk-out until the weather calms down. This could possibly last through Saturday.

The rest of Humphries Park remains open.

