Venice’s South Jetty closes as storms roll through

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to inclement weather, the South Jetty in Venice will be closed this evening.

Due to the approaching cold front, waves are breaking over the asphalt walk-out at the South Jetty. The Venice Police Department has closed the asphalt walk-out until the weather calms down. This could possibly last through Saturday.

The rest of Humphries Park remains open.

